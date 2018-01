BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 Profit Rises

Jan 28 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 1.07 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 42 PERCENT OF BANK‘S CAPITAL FOR YEAR 2017

* Q4 TOTAL NET INTEREST AND ISLAMIC FINANCING INCOME 1.72 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.57 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 163.08 BLN DIRHAMS

* AS AT END-DEC 2017, NET LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 163.28 BLN DIRHAMS

* AS AT END-DEC 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 19.09 PCT