Nov 12 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK EGYPT SAE :

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 500.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 272.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 1.48 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-SEPT CUSTOMERS DEPOSIT STAND AT EGP 28.25 BLN‍​