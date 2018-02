BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q4 Group Profit Rises

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK:

* Q4 GROUP NET PROFIT 607.2 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 455.1 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q4 GROUP NET REVENUE 1.43 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.34 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT 2.30 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.95 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 28.87 PERCENT FOR 2017

* FY GROUP NET REVENUES INCREASED BY 4.6 PERCENT Y-O-Y TO AED 5.63 BILLION VERSUS AED 5.39 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 100 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 1.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO UNDER BASEL II 16.71 PERCENT VERSUS 15.25 PERCENT YEAR AGO Further company coverage: