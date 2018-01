BRIEF-Abzena Selects Sartorius Stedim Biotech To Equip Sites In San Diego And Bristol

Jan 4 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* ABZENA SELECTS SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH TO EQUIP US BASED DVLPT AND MANUFACTURING SITES IN SAN DIEGO AND BRISTOL

* TO EQUIP ABZENA INTEGRATED CDMO FACILITIES IN BRISTOL AND SAN DIEGO

* EQUIP SAN DIEGO PROCESS DVLPT LAB WITH AMBR250, ENABLING FAST SCALE UP TO 500L INITIALLY AND LATER TO 2000L SCALE SINGLE-USE BIOREACTOR

* WILL PROVIDE BOTH FACILITIES WITH END-TO-END PROCESS SOLUTIONS IN SINGLE-USE (SU) FORMAT