FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AC Immune to get milestone payment for Alzheimer drug
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-AC Immune to get milestone payment for Alzheimer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AC Immune Ltd

* Says to receive milestone payment for anti-tau antibody moving into phase 2 trial for Alzheimer’s disease ‍​

* Says upon the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 clinical trial, AC Immune becomes eligible to receive a milestone payment of CHF 14 million, which is expected to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Says this will be the third milestone payment under the 2012 strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.