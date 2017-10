Oct 26 (Reuters) - ACACIA MINING PLC:

* DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE ANY CHANGES TO ITS OWN $128 MILLION PROVISION DUE TO BARRICK’S ANNOUNCEMENT OF AN AGREEMENT OF A PROPOSED FRAMEWORK

* ALSO BE ABLE TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON ACACIA‘S HISTORICAL UNCERTAIN TAX POSITIONS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)