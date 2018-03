March 5 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* ACACIA PHARMA LISTS ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS

* WITH OFFER PRICE AT EUR 3.60 PER SHARE, ACACIA PHARMA’S TOTAL OFFERING SIZE AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION

* ACACIA PHARMA HAS AN INITIAL MARKET CAPITALISATION BEFORE OPENING OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 190 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2FfPOgi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)