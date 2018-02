Feb 14 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* ACACIA RESEARCH INVESTS IN BITZUMI; PARTNERS TO DEVELOP BLOCKCHAIN IP STRATEGY

* ACACIA RESEARCH - HAS COMPLETED AN INITIAL $1 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN BITZUMI

* ACACIA RESEARCH - TO PROVIDE PATENT-RELATED SERVICES TO BITZUMI, HAS OPTION TO INVEST UP TO ADDITIONAL $9 MILLION TO BUY BITZUMI STOCK