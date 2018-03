March 7 (Reuters) - Academedia AB:

* VOUCHER INCREASES FOR ACADEMEDIA AMOUNTS TO 2.5% IN SWEDEN

* SAYS ‍INCREASES ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW FIGURES PROVIDED IN ACADEMEDIA’S LATEST QUARTERLY REPORT​

* SAYS ‍AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED, ACADEMEDIA ASSESSES THAT VOUCHER INCREASE WILL NOT BE SUFFICIENT TO FULLY COVER INCREASE IN SALARIES FOLLOWING SALARY REVISIONS AND SALARY INFLATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)