Aug 1 (Reuters) - ACANDO:

* ACANDO HAS WON A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH BRØNNØYSUNDREGISTRENE

* TERM OF CONTRACT IS 3 YEARS, WITH OPTION OF EXTENSION OF 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 YEAR

* ORDER VALUE AT ABOUT NOK 300 MILLION FOR THE WHOLE PROJECT PERIOD