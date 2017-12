Dec 12 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc:

* ‍ACASTA ENTERPRISES’ AVIATION COMPANY ANNOUNCES DEAL TO LEASE FOUR AIRBUS C295 AIRCRAFTS TO HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE ORGANIZATION​

* ACASTA - CO‘S AVIATION OPERATING COMPANY, STELLWAGEN GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DAC AVIATION INTERNATIONAL TO LEASE FOUR AIRBUS C295 AIRCRAFTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: