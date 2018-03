March 1 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc:

* ‍ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MARTELLO FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED TO SELL STELLWAGEN GROUP​

* ‍REACHES EXTENSION AGREEMENT WITH LENDERS UNDER ITS U.S.$150 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍AMENDING AGREEMENT REQUIRED THAT ACASTA REPAY U.S.$25 MILLION TO LENDERS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY BY NO LATER THAN MARCH 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: