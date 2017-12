BRIEF-ACCC Institutes Proceedings In Australian Court Against Optus Internet Pty Ltd

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commision:

* INSTITUTED PROCEEDINGS IN THE FEDERAL COURT AGAINST OPTUS INTERNET PTY LTD

* INSTITUTES PROCEEDINGS AGAINST OPTUS FOR MISLEADING 20,000 CUSTOMERS ABOUT MOVING TO THE NBN

* ALSO ALLEGED BETWEEN OCT 2015 & SEPT 2016, OPTUS MISLED SOME OF ITS CUSTOMERS ABOUT OPTIONS FOR PURCHASING AN NBN PLAN‍​

* “ALSO CONCERNED THAT OPTUS CUT OFF SOME OF ITS CUSTOMERS’ INTERNET SERVICES WHEN IT HAD NO CONTRACTUAL RIGHT TO DO SO”

* IS SEEKING DECLARATIONS, INJUNCTIONS, PECUNIARY PENALTIES, A PUBLICATION ORDER, COMPLIANCE ORDERS AND COSTS‍​