BRIEF-ACCC says Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​
November 7, 2017 / 10:28 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-ACCC says Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Comsumer Comission:

* Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​

* Telstra provided a court-enforceable undertaking to ACCC detailing the remedies it will provide affected customers‍​

* Telstra admits likely to have contravened Australian consumer law by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct

* Telstra remedies provided to ACCC include refunds, option to change speed plans, exit from contracts without paying a fee Source text: (bit.ly/2AqSmGv) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

