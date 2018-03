March 2 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* TAKEN ACTION AGAINST WOOLWORTHS LTD IN THE FEDERAL COURT

* ALLEGES THAT ENVIRONMENTAL REPRESENTATIONS WOOLWORTHS MADE ABOUT ITS ‘W SELECT ECO’ PICNIC PRODUCTS WERE FALSE, MISLEADING OR DECEPTIVE

* ALLEGES WOOLWORTHS FAILED TO MAKE REASONABLE OR ADEQUATE EFFORTS TO SUBSTANTIATE BIODEGRADABILITY AND COMPOSTABILITY CLAIMS‍​

* ALSO ALLEGES THAT WOOLWORTHS ACTED CONTRARY TO ITS OWN ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS POLICY‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2oMV8Rs) Further company coverage: