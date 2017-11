Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission:

* TO DELAY CONSIDERATION OF BP‘S ACQUISITION OF WOOLWORTHS’ SERVICE STATIONS ‍​

* EXPECTED NEW DECISION DATE IS DEC. 14, 2017‍​

* EXTENSION TO THE CONSIDERATION PERIOD WILL ALLOW THE ACCC TO CONSIDER FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE PARTIES