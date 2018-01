Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* SAYS ITS SCAMWATCH DIVISION URGES AUSTRALIANS WHO LOST MONEY TO SCAMMER THROUGH WESTERN UNION FROM 2004-2017 TO TAKE ACTION BY 12 FEB

* AUSTRALIAN CONSUMERS CAN USE AN ONLINE FORM OR APPLY BY POST TO HAVE THE MONEY THEY LOST REFUNDED BY THE DOJ

* UNABLE TO MAKE CLAIMS ON A CONSUMER’S BEHALF OR ASSIST CONSUMERS WITH THEIR CLAIMS, AS ACTION IS U.S.-BASED Source text: bit.ly/2G5po1F Further company coverage: