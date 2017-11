Nov 20 (Reuters) - ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LTD:

* ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF AN OFFSHORE LIGHT INDUSTRIAL AND LOGISTICS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THREE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLES (SPVS) FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF EUR 41.9 MILLION

* TRANSACTION ‍IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO APF'S CURRENT FORWARD DISTRIBUTION YIELD​