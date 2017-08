June 14 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd:

* FY gross rental income (excluding straight line rental revenue adjustment) of R1.06 billion for period (2016: R819 million)

* FY net property expenses of R65.8 million (2016: R47.6 million)

* FY distribution per share for year of 57.57 cents (2016: 53.67 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)