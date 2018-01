Jan 23 (Reuters) - ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG: ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES ITS CORPORATE BOND

* AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT PLACED AMOUNTS TO EUR100 MILLION

* CORPORATE BOND HAS A COUPON OF 3,75 % P.A. THAT WAS DETERMINED IN A BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)