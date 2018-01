Jan 18 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES WINS MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WITH VETERANS BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION

* ACCENTURE - CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $62 MILLION OVER THE PERFORMANCE PERIOD, WHICH INCLUDES A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD WITH FOUR ONE-YEAR OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)