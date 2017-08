June 22 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc

* Accenture - based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount to about 411,000 as of May 31 versus about 375,000 as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Accenture says Y-O-Y increase in headcount reflects overall increase in demand for services and solutions, headcount added in connection with acquisitions