Nov 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* ACCENTURE INVESTS IN AND FORMS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH LEADING QUANTUM COMPUTING FIRM 1QBIT

* ACCENTURE PLC - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* ACCENTURE - ‍HAS MADE A MINORITY INVESTMENT IN 1QBIT, A QUANTUM COMPUTING FIRM BASED IN VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, THROUGH ACCENTURE VENTURES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: