BRIEF-Access Bank Denies Media Reports On ICPC‍​ Arraignment

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Access Bank Plc:

* NOTES MEDIA REPORTS ON CO AND PRINCIPAL OFFICERS ARRAIGNED BY INDEPENDENT CORRUPT PRACTICES AND OTHER RELATED OFFENCES COMMISSION (ICPC)‍​

* REPORTS ON CO ARRAIGNED BY ICPC OVER ALLEGED REFUSAL TO LIFT A POST-NO-DEBT ORDER ON ACCOUNTS OF BLAID PROPERTIES, BLAID CONSTRUCTION‍​

* BANK NOT AWARE OF ANY CRIMINAL CHARGE FILED AGAINST IT OR ANY OF ITS OFFICERS, NOR SERVED WITH ANY CRIMINAL SUMMONS

* NEITHER BANK NOR ITS OFFICERS WERE ARRAIGNED BY ICPC