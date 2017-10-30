BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp says Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp-
* Acco Brands Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 sales $532.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $529.7 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acco Brands Corp - company now expects sales to increase 24%-26% and adjusted EPS of $1.13-$1.16 for FY17
* Acco Brands Corp - continues to expect 2017 free cash flow of approximately $150 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S