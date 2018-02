BRIEF-ACCO Brands Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.68

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 SALES ROSE 30 PERCENT TO $566.8 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 12-15%

* ‍ 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.33-$1.37

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $563.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.23, REVENUE VIEW $1.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $23.8 MILLION TAX BENEFIT AND $7.4 MILLION OF RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: