BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO eyes deal over property unit by autumn
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 7:07 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO eyes deal over property unit by autumn

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells extraordinary shareholders meeting:

* Say group in "extremely active" discussions with potential investors over sale of stake in property unit HotelInvest.

* Says he hopes to have a deal with investors over property unit by autumn or end of the year

* Says confident HotelInvest's asset value can exceed 10 billion euros at a later stage against 6.6 billion euros at end 2016.

* Shareholders meeting on Friday to approve plan to turn the HotelInvest property business into a separate legal entity to be known as AccorInvest prior to selling part of its capital to institutional investors.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

