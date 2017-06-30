BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO eyes deal over property unit by autumn

June 30 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells extraordinary shareholders meeting:
* Say group in "extremely active" discussions with potential investors over sale of stake in property unit HotelInvest.
* Says he hopes to have a deal with investors over property unit by autumn or end of the year
* Says confident HotelInvest's asset value can exceed 10 billion euros at a later stage against 6.6 billion euros at end 2016.
* Shareholders meeting on Friday to approve plan to turn the HotelInvest property business into a separate legal entity to be known as AccorInvest prior to selling part of its capital to institutional investors.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)