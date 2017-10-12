BRIEF-AccorHotels signs agreement to buy Mantra Group Limited

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AccorHotels

* ‍Under terms of agreement AccorHotels would offer AUD3.96 in cash for each Mantra share including any potential special dividend

* AccorHotels signs an agreement to acquire Mantra Group Limited

* ‍Acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share in first year of ownership pre-synergies​

* ‍AccorHotels will pay AUD1.3 billion

* ‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​

* ‍Group aims at signing an agreement before year-end 2017​

