Oct 2 (Reuters) - ACCORHOTELS:

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GEKKO

* TRANSACTION, WHICH VALUES GEKKO AT €100 MILLION, WILL HAVE AN ACCRETIVE EFFECT ON ACCORHOTELS’ FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FROM 2018.

* STEPHANE DE LAFORCADE AND OLIVIER DELOUIS TO REMAIN AT HEAD OF GEKKO AND TO CONTINUE TO RUN GROUP INDEPENDENTLY