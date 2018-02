Feb 21 (Reuters) - AccorHotels CFO Jean-Jacques Morin tells a news conference:

*CFO SAYS GROUP TO AJUSTD IVIDEND POLICY AFTER ACCORINVEST PROPERTY DEAL

* CFO SAYS GROUP WILL PROBABLY HAVE A COMMON DIVIDEND POLICY AND AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND POLICY

* CEO SAYS SEALING ACCORINVEST PROPERTY DEAL IS "A MATTER OF WEEKS"