June 14 (Reuters) - Accor:

* AccorHotels' Raffles division says it is planning transform the Old War Office building in Whitehall into a new hotel and upmarket residential complex in London

* The Old War Office building was bought by Hinduja Group and Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos (OHLD) in December 2014 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)