FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
U.S.
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
MIDDLE EAST
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 11, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Accrelist Ltd

* Summit Planners Advisory Group and Liu Song to subscribe 500 million new ordinary shares in capital of company for consideration of S$4 million​

* ‍Estimated net proceeds from proposed placement is about S$3.9 million ​

* ‍Each of subscribers shall be subscribing to 250 million subscription shares at S$0.008 per subscription share​

* Intends to use 75 percent of net proceeds from proposed placement to support m&a activities in e-medical arena, for we crowdfunding ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.