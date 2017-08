July 10 (Reuters) - Accrol Group Holdings Plc:

* FY revenue increased 14.2 pct to 135.1 mln stg (FY16: 118.2 mln stg)

* FY gross profit increased 9.3 pct to 37.7 mln stg (FY16: 34.5 mln stg)

* Final dividend proposed of 4 pence per ordinary share giving a total of 6 pence per ordinary share for full year

* Net debt at period end reduced by 41.7 mln stg to 19.0 mln stg