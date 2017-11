BRIEF-ACE Aviation Reports Third Quarter Results

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ace Aviation Holdings Inc:

* ACE AVIATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION AND DISSOLUTION

* ACE AVIATION HOLDINGS INC - ‍AS AT SEPT 30, 2017, ACE‘S ONLY REMAINING ASSETS CONSISTED OF CASH IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ABOUT $6.5 MILLION​

* ACE AVIATION - ‍LIQUIDATOR INTENDS TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL TO PROCEED WITH A FINAL DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ACE AND APPROVAL OF DISSOLUTION

* ACE AVIATION HOLDINGS INC- ‍LIQUIDATOR CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD IN JANUARY 2018​