Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ace Hardware Corp:

* ACE HARDWARE CORP - Q4 REVENUES OF $1.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

* ACE HARDWARE CORP - U.S. SAME-STORE-SALES UP 3.1 PERCENT DURING QUARTER

* ACE HARDWARE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME $14.0 MILLION VERSUS $21.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: