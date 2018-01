Jan 12 (Reuters) - ACEA SPA AND OPEN FIBER SPA (IPO-EOF.MI):

* SIGN AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF DEVELOPMENT OF OPTIC FIBER NETWORK IN ROME

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES EUR 375 MILLION OF INVESTMENTS IN FIVE YEARS

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES POSSIBILITY OF SETTING UP NEWCO IN 2018 FOR “SMART CITY” SERVICES

* ACEA WOULD OWN MAJORITY STAKE IN NEWCO THAT MAY BE SET UP IN 2018

* ACEA WILL CONTRIBUTE FOR EUR 25 MILLION TO THE FIVE-YEAR INVESTMENTS