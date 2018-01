BRIEF-Acerus Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Innovus To Commercialize Urivarx In Canada

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS ENTERS INTO A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH INNOVUS TO COMMERCIALIZE URIVARX® IN CANADA

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ‍INNOVUS WILL OVERSEE MANUFACTURING OF URIVARX AND WILL RECEIVE A SUPPLY PRICE FOR PRODUCT​

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ‍ UNDER TERMS OF EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR AND LICENSE AGREEMENT, INNOVUS WILL RECEIVE A PAYMENT AT SIGNING​

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ UNDER TERMS, INNOVUS TO ALSO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON ACERUS ACHIEVING CERTAIN SALES TARGETS​