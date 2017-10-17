FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals grants Eu Hwa Pte Ltd marketing right for NATESTO in Thailand, Malaysia/Brunei
October 17, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals grants Eu Hwa Pte Ltd marketing right for NATESTO in Thailand, Malaysia/Brunei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - ‍ signing of agreement granting eu hwa pte ltd exclusive right to market NATESTO in Thailand, Malaysia/Brunei, among others

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals -‍under agreement, co to receive non-refundable upfront fee, eligible to get milestone upon submission of some data to sea partner​

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation - ‍under terms of agreement co will oversee manufacturing of NATESTO and will receive a supply price for product​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

