Jan 2 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp:

* ACETO SUBSIDIARY, RISING PHARMACEUTICALS, LAUNCHES EFAVIRENZ CAPSULES, 50MG AND 200MG

* SAYS UNIT ‍LAUNCHED GENERIC FOR EFAVIRENZ CAPSULES, AN FDA-APPROVED GENERIC VERSION OF REFERENCE LISTED DRUG SUSTIVA FROM BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: