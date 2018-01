Jan 2 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc:

* ACHAOGEN ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH PRIORITY REVIEW FOR PLAZOMICIN FOR TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS AND BLOODSTREAM INFECTIONS

* ACHAOGEN - INTENDS TO SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR PLAZOMICIN IN EUROPEAN UNION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: