Dec 11 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc:

* ACHAOGEN APPOINTS BLAKE WISE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ACHAOGEN INC - KENNETH HILLAN TO BECOME PRESIDENT, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* ACHAOGEN INC - BLAKE WISE WILL SUCCEED KENNETH HILLAN, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018