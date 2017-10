Sept 28 (Reuters) - ACHETER LOUER FR SA:

* SUCCESS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (“OCABSOC”)

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL NOW BE SOLD FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EUR 29 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25 MILLION PREVIOUSLY Source text: bit.ly/2xAsxVH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)