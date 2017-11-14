FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Achillion announces proposed secondary offering of common stock
November 14, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Achillion announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Achillion announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍intends to offer for sale in an underwritten public offering 18.4 million shares of common stock of achillion​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals - existing stockholder of company, Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc will be making the offering of common stock

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍achillion will not sell any shares or receive any proceeds from offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

