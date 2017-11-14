BRIEF-Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g
* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - greater than 50% improvement in proteinuria (albumin to creatinine ratio) after 14 days of oral dosing with ach-4471
* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - improvement in complement alternative pathway biomarkers observed
* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - preliminary data from phase 2 trial suggest that ach-4471 may reverse ap hyperactivity in c3g
* Achillion Pharma- preliminary data from phase 2 trial suggest ach-4471 may have potential to reverse AP hyperactivity resulting in improvement in proteinuria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: