BRIEF-Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 9:06 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍greater than 50% improvement in proteinuria (albumin to creatinine ratio) after 14 days of oral dosing with ach-4471​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍improvement in complement alternative pathway biomarkers observed​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍preliminary data from phase 2 trial suggest that ach-4471 may reverse ap hyperactivity in c3g​

* Achillion Pharma- ‍preliminary data from phase 2 trial suggest ach-4471 may have potential to reverse AP hyperactivity resulting in improvement in proteinuria​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
