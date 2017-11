Nov 6 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion announces ACH-4471 granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and positive opinion for orphan drug designation in the european union for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

