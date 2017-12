Dec 18 (Reuters) - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV:

* REG-AGREEMENT ON THE SALE OF BDM-ASCO TO THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC.

* THE ACQUISITION PRICE FOR 100% OF THE SHARES OF BDM-ASCO HAS BEEN SET AT 35 MILLION EUROS‍​

* TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY 6 MILLION EUROS FOR AVH

* TRANSACTION TO BE CLOSED IN H1 2018