BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics Receives FDA Approval For Eskata For Treatment Of Raised SKs

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR ESKATA™ (HYDROGEN PEROXIDE) TOPICAL SOLUTION, 40% (W/W) FOR THE TREATMENT OF RAISED SEBORRHEIC KERATOSES (SKS)

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS - FDA APPROVAL OF ESKATA BASED ON 2 PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIALS THAT SHOWED SAFETY & EFFICACY OF ESKATA FOR TREATMENT OF RAISED SKS