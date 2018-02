Feb 15 (Reuters) - Acm Research Inc:

* ACM RESEARCH ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* ACM RESEARCH INC - ‍PLANS TO EXPAND ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN SHANGHAI, CHINA TO A TOTAL OF 50,000 SQUARE FEET​

* ACM RESEARCH INC - THE EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018