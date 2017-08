Aug 3 (Reuters) - ACNB Corp:

* Net income on a per share basis was $0.45 for Q2 of 2017 - SEC filing​

* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at June 30, 2017, were $1.26 billion, an increase of 8% from June 30, 2016​