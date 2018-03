March 1 (Reuters) - Aconex Ltd:

* RECEIVES FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTIFICATION CONFIRMING AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT HAS NO OBJECTIONS TO ORACLE CORP BUYING CO

* “ALL RELEVANT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES HAVE NOW ALSO PROVIDED MERGER CLEARANCE IN RESPECT OF THE SCHEME”

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO BY ORACLE CORP TO BE EXECUTED VIA ORACLE CORP‘S UNIT, VANTIVE AUSTRALIA PTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: